Penticton Vees, coach Fred Harbinson come to terms on new, 5-year contract extension

Harbinson is the winningest coach in Vees history and sits third all-time in the BCHL

Fred Harbinson (left) with NHL defenceman Duncan Keith. The coach is staying behind Penticton’s bench for at least another five years. (Photo- Penticton Vees)

One of the winningest coaches in B.C. Hockey League history is staying in Penticton for the foreseeable future.

The Penticton Vees and Fred Harbinson have agreed to a new, five-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday, Feb. 9.

Harbinson, who also serves the Vees’ general manager and president, had one year remaining on his current deal. His new contract will take him through to the end of the 2028-2029 season.

“We are so pleased to have Fred commit six more years to our program,” said Vees’ owner, Graham Fraser.

“Fred’s tireless efforts and professionalism have built a program the city of Penticton can take great pride in. His dedication to the players, on and off the ice, has produced a legacy of winning and developing young men who move on ready for the next stage of their hockey careers and lives.”

Harbinson has served as Vees’ bench boss since 2007, helping the team capture a Doyle Cup, Western Canada Cup, five Fred Page Cups and the 2012 RBC Cup in Humboldt, Sask.

“I want to thank Vees’ ownership as well as my entire staff; I understand how fortunate I am to have built such a great relationship with Graham and Sue Fraser during my tenure in Penticton,” Harbinson said. “I feel this is one of the premier coaching jobs at any level of hockey and I embrace the challenges it continues to present. This extension, along with my outstanding staff, will allow me the opportunity to further the growth of our program. There are organizational goals, both on and off the ice, I want to achieve and I look forward to what the next six and a half years will bring.”

Harbinson’s 640 wins are the most in Vees’ history and third all-time among BCHL coaches.

He’s won an additional 144 playoff games.

The 2022-2023 Vees (35-3-0-1) rank first in the BCHL.

Penticton is back in action Friday night, Feb. 10, when they host the Coquitlam Express at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

