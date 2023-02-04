Penticton Vees blank Surrey Eagles on Lower Mainland, collect 5th straight victory

The Vees are one of two teams in the BCHL to clinch a playoff berth, as of Feb. 4

Luca Di Pasquo’s 21-save, shutout effort lifted the Penticton Vees to their fifth straight victory Friday night, Feb. 3. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Twitter)

Luca Di Pasquo made 21 saves, Bradly Nadeau scored the game’s only goal and the Penticton Vees blanked the Surrey Eagles 1-0 on Friday night (Feb. 3) to collect their fifth straight victory.

Nadeau, who was recently named the B.C. Hockey League’s first star of the month for January, scored his league-leading 32nd marker of the year via the power play at 12:54 of the final frame to notch the eventual game-winner.

The forward’s goal increased his point total to 10 in the last five games.

Di Pasquo earned his fourth shutout of the season, helping the Vees hand the Eagles (23-10-2-1) just their third regulation loss at the South Surrey Events Centre this season.

The Livonia, Mich. native has stopped 60 out of 61 shots he has faced in his last three starts, collecting two shutouts in the process.

With the win, Penticton improved its league-best road record to 18-3-0-0.

The Vees (35-3-0-0) and Nanaimo Clippers are the lone BCHL squads to have clinched a playoff spot, as of Feb. 4.

Friday’s showdown marked the Vees’ first trip to Surrey since 2019.

Penticton heads to Vancouver Island to battle the Victoria Grizzlies (17-13-4-2) on Saturday night (Feb. 4).

