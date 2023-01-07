Penticton Vees blank Prince George, collect 30th win of season

The teams are back in action Saturday night, Jan. 7, for a rematch in Prince George

The Penticton Vees blanked the Prince George Spruce Kings on Friday night, Jan. 6, to collect their sixth straight victory. (Photo- Vicki Brown)

The Penticton Vees’ win streak is now at six games after a 3-0 road victory against the Prince George Spruce Kings on Friday night, Jan. 6.

Vees forward Brett Moravec broke a scoreless deadlock 73 seconds into the third period, lifting his team to its 30th win of the 2022-2023 season.

Hank Levy, meanwhile, made 30 saves in the Penticton crease to collect his second-career B.C. Hockey League shutout. His best stop came in the first period when he denied the Spruce Kings’ Jack Kurrle via the blocker on a point-blank chance to keep the game scoreless.

After Moravec’s 18th goal of the year, Josh Nadeau and Aydar Suniev provided a pair of insurance markers to extend the Vees’ lead to three.

Nadeau’s goal streak is now at four games.

Tempers flared in the middle frame when Penticton’s Billy Norcross and Prince George’s Ty Gagno each received game misconducts for fighting. The teams combined to tally 28 penalty minutes on the night, with the Vees (30-2-0-0) converting on one of their five power play opportunities.

The Vees and Spruce Kings (16-12-2-1) are back in action Saturday night, Jan. 7, for a rematch at Kopar Memorial Arena in northern B.C. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Penticton blue liner Josh Niedermayer left the game in the second period on Friday night and did not return. The team has not provided an update on his status for Saturday’s rematch.

READ MORE: North Okanagan couple rejoice as grandson goalie wins World Juniors gold

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BCHLhockeyPenticton VeesSports