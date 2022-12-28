Penticton Vees assistant coach, former NHL defenceman heading to Canada Winter Games

Cam Barker will be behind the bench during the Male U16’s slate of games in February

Penticton Vees assistant coach and former NHL blue liner Cam Barker (second to left) has been named to Team BC at the 2023 Canada Games in Prince Edward Island. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Facebook)

Cam Barker, the assistant coach of the Penticton Vees and nine-year NHL defenceman, will be joining Team BC at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island this winter.

Barker has been named as an assistant coach for the Male U16 team, just one season removed from beginning his career behind the bench with the Vees prior to the 2021-2022 season.

The 36-year-old defenceman played for four different teams during his NHL career, after he was selected third overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round of the 2004 entry draft.

Barker’s U16 team in P.E.I. is scheduled to play from Feb. 18 to 25.

The former first-round pick will be the Vees’ only representation at the multi-sport event.

Barker’s career includes a stint with the Vancouver Canucks during the NHL’s lockout-shortened season in 2012-2013.

Canada Winter Games ready! BC Hockey is excited to announce the Female U18 and Male U16 Team BC rosters that will compete at the 2023 Canada Winter Games from February 18 to March 5 in Prince Edward Island! Click this link to read more: https://t.co/tWa9YE6a3D pic.twitter.com/SCiuAO1SK6 — BC Hockey (@BCHockey_Source) December 18, 2022

