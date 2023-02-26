Penticton Vees 2 points away from clinching Ron Boileau trophy

Vees’ Josh Nadeau has been putting up some big numbers scoring six goals in the past two games. (Vees photo)

The Penticton Vees closed out February just how they opened it, with a win. The Vees picked up their sixth win in a row, knocking off the Prince George Spruce Kings 4-1 at Kopar Memorial Arena.

The Vees (41-3-0-1) finished the month of February with a 7-0-0-1 record. Penticton is now two points away from clinching the Ron Boileau trophy, the BCHL regular season pennant.

Josh Nadeau, on the heels of a four-goal game Friday, and Aydar Suniev each scored twice. Both Bradly Nadeau and Ryan Hopkins had a pair of assists.

Hank Levy kept his perfect record intact, as he improved to 12-0-0 after stopping 24 of 25 shots in the Vees’ crease.

Penticton’s special teams were clicking as the power play went 2-3 and the penalty kill came up clutch. The Vees killed off all but one of the Spruce Kings’ six power plays.

After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, Suniev put the Vees ahead early in the second period. Suniev scored his first of two on the night at 1:42 to put the visitors up 1-0. He cut to the inside from the right wing and fired his shot over the goalie’s glove from the slot.

Suniev doubled Penticton’s lead late in the second period. With the Vees on their first power play, the University of Massachusetts commit ripped his one-timer up, underneath the crossbar at 14:24. His 32nd of the season put the Vees up 2-0.

Prince George got a goal back late in the second with a power play goal from John Herrington. That goal came on a five-on-three advantage with just five seconds left in the middle frame.

Nadeau put Penticton back up by three early in the third period as he scored the Vees’ second power play goal of the night. Josh redirected his brother Bradly’s cross-ice pass just over the goal line from inside the crease at 4:20. His 32nd put the visitors ahead 3-1.

The older Nadeau brother capped off the Vees scoring with his second of the night, 33rd on the season, at 16:36 of the final frame.

Next Game: Friday, March 3, at Merritt, 7 p.m.

