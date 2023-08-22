This was the air quality situation on Aug. 17 on Highway 3A heading into Keremeos. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Penticton to put unspent Ironman funds towards deficit

The Aug. 27 Ironman was forced to cancel due to the ongoing wildfire situation

The cancellation of the 2023 Ironman in Penticton will not see the funds roll over to 2024.

Ironman Canada announced on Aug. 19 that the triathlon would be canceled due to the ongoing state of emergency for the province and the travel advisory for the Southern Interior due to the wildfires.

City spokesperson Shane Mills said that budgeted funds for the year will instead be put into meeting the deficit for the year.

The agreement the city struck with Ironman Canada in 2019 to bring the event back to the Peach City included a commitment of $410,000 a year between cash and in-kind contributions.

After the return of the event in 2022, the city and Ironman Canada agreed to bring the event back for another five years.

The city included $410,000 for 2023 through to 2027 in the financial plan used for 2023’s budget.

The 2024 portion of the city’s contribution to Ironman will remain the same as laid out in the financial plan.

Mills also stated that the cancellation of 2023’s event will add a year to the city’s multi-year agreement with Ironman Canada.

The race had been scheduled to run on Aug. 27.

