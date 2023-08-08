Penticton Tigers 11U bring home silver medal from Vernon-hosted provincials

The U11 AAA baseball squad was defeated by Duncan in the B.C. finals

The 11U AAA Penticton Tigers in August 2023, after winning the silver medal at the B.C. provincials in Vernon. (Submitted)

The Penticton Tigers 11U baseball team ended their B.C. Day-long weekend by winning a silver medal at the tier two provincial championships in Vernon.

After emerging out of Pool A with a 3-1 record and advancing to the tournament’s knockout stage, the Tigers were downed 8-6 by Duncan in the finals.

The local AAA squad played a total of six games in the North Okanagan, defeating teams from White Rock, Prince George, Richmond City and Salmon Arm before heading to the final.

Team staff say three of the Tigers’ 11U players this season were from Cawston.

Penticton dropped its first game to Campbell River on Aug. 4 but responded by winning the next four, outscoring its opponents by a margin of 44-24.

In the gold-medal game, the Tigers were unable to overcome an early deficit after Duncan’s offence exploded for four runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Penticton battled back in the sixth, but eventually dropped its final game of the season 8-6.

The 11U Tigers finished their summer campaign with a 27-4 record.

“We hope to be back again for another shot at provincial gold next year, taking what we learned from this past weekend,” said Andrew Nendick, the Tigers’ head coach and 11U division director at the South Okanagan Minor Baseball Association.

“Our players worked hard all season and are very passionate about the game.”

Nendick added the team’s season highlight was winning gold at the Jack Short Memorial Tournament, hosted by Ridge Meadows Minor Baseball Association from July 14 to 16.

Penticton’s appearance at the Vernon-hosted provincials last weekend marked the end of the U11s’ summer season.

READ MORE: Penticton Tigers place second in provincial championships

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BaseballPenticton