Penticton Secondary School relay team members, from left, are Darrah Levell, Miles Hayden, Logan McWhirter, Maverik Rahkola, Jordis Hickie, Katya Pentecost, Grace Campbell, and Josie Nickel. (Contributed)

Penticton relay teams win at Kelowna Twilight Meet

Athletes also shine in individual events

Penticton Secondary School’s 4 x400m relay teams struck gold at the final High School Twilight Meet in Kelowna on Tuesday, May 2.

The junior boys team of Darrah Levell, Maverik Rahkola, Logan McWhirter and Miles Hayden took the win in a time of 4:09.12, well ahead of Kelowna’s Okanagan Mission, who took second with a time of 4:23. 72.

READ ALSO: Okanagan Skaha School District athletes excel at track and field meet

It was a similar story for the senior girls team of Grace Campbell, Jordis Hickie, Katya Pentecost and Josie Nickel as they beat Kelowna Secondary School by 15 seconds, winning with a time of 4:25.34.

Nickel also had a great individual day as she recorded a win in the senior girls high jump with a jump of 1.40 metres and came second in javelin. throwing 20.0 meters.

Teammate Miranda Allen took third with her throw of 19.90 meters.

Pentecost won the senior girls 200m in 27.06, with Campbell right behind in a time of 27.18. Both are Penticton Secondary School students.

In the junior girls 200m, Baylee Leduc of Penticton placed second in her heat and was third overall in 26.87. Her Grade 9 teammate, Alexis Duncan, took fourth with a time of 28.72.

On Tuesday, May 9, 45 South Okanagan Zone athletes from Penticton Secondary School, Princess Margaret Secondary School, Summerland Secondary School and KVR Middle School will travel to Kelowna for the Zone Championships, with the top three in each event moving on to the Okanagan Championships in Kamloops on May 18.

Kelowna Penticton Track and field

