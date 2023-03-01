Pentiction Secondary girls curling team make history

A first for Penticton — Lakers girls win the B.C. championships in Terrace Feb. 25

Penticton Secondary Girls curling team made history winning the B.C. championships Feb. 25 in Terrace. The curling foursome consists of Skip Erin Manning, 3rd Rachel Lane, 2nd Miranda Allen, Lead Audrey Gosse and coach Laura Tomlinson. (Contributed)

Penticton Secondary School’s Lakers Girls Curling Team not only took home gold last weekend, they made history at the BC High School Provincial Curling Championship in Terrace on Feb. 25.

It is the first time in Penticton history that the Lakers Girls team has won the title.

The last time Pen-Hi won the junior curling provincials was the Laker Boys Team in 2018 and before that, the boys took the title in 1962.

During the weekend tournament, Team Penticton won the round-robin championship five games straight, with zero losses. The final match was between Penticton and Grand Forks on Feb. 25.

Since Team Penticton won the most games advancing to the final, this gave them the hammer advantage and choice of colour stone they wished to play.

The Pen Hi Girls Curling Team beat Grand Forks Secondary in the gold medal game with a score of 9-2.

Coach Laura Tomlinson led the girls to the win.

The girls will present the banner and trophy to the principal Chris Van Bergeyk and the athletic director Brian Hurst on Wednesday.

Penticton Rotary Sunrise donated $500 towards travel costs to the tournament.

Pen-Hi’s provincial champion girls’ curling team includes Lead – Audrey Gosse (curling for nine years), Second – Miranda Allen (seven years curling), Third – Rachel Lane (nine years curling), Skip – Erin Manning (10 years) with coach Laura Tomlinson.

