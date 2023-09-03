White squad celebrates after blanking blue squad 5-0 in the annual Peach Cup on Saturday night at the SOEC. (Penticton Vees)

Peach Cup readies Penticton Vees for upcoming season

Next up is an exhibition game against Trail Smoke Eaters

The Penticton Vees annual Peaches Cup Intrasquad game saw Team White topping Team Blue 5-0 in front of a healthy crowd at the South Okanagan Events Centre Saturday night.

Veterans led the way for Team White. Thomas Pichette and Cal Arnott, the only returnees from last season’s championship squad, each scored in the win. Pichette, now sporting 72 on the back of his jersey, finished with three points (1G, 2A).

Billy Renfrew, a 20-year-old veteran out of the NAHL, also had three points (1G, 2A) playing on a line with Arnott and Pichette. Renfrew, who hails from Fairbanks, Alaska, scored a shorthanded goal in Team White’s triumph.

Detroit Red Wings draft pick Larry Keenan and Swiss import forward Simon Meier also scored for Team White.

The shutout for White was shared by rookie goaltenders Will Ingemann and Penticton product Sharky Nowek, who combined to stop all 24 shots from Team Blue.

Ingemann’s body of work punctuated with a big pad save on a Team Blue two-on-oh rush in the first. Nowek was sharp down the stretch for Team White, as he turned back Blue’s third period push.

Andrew Ness started for Team Blue and was sharp in defeat, only surrendering one goal as he split the crease with Ryan Tamelin.

NEXT UP: The Vees open their 2023 BCHL Exhibition schedule next Saturday against the Trail Smoke Eaters at the SOEC; puck drop slated for 7 p.m. Tickets are just $10 for adults, local youth are free, courtesy of Peters’ Brothers Construction. Tickets are available at the Valley First box office or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com.

READ MORE: Meet the Vees newest brother duo – twins

