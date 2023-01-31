Outdoor Classic a hit in Keremeos

The Similkameen Rec Centre rink and perfect blue skies played host to the Outdoor Classic on Jan. 29. Hockey players from across the region came out for the afternoon. (Jeff Ashe - Submitted) The Similkameen Rec Centre rink and perfect blue skies played host to the Outdoor Classic on Jan. 29. Hockey players from across the region came out for the afternoon. (Jeff Ashe - Submitted) The Similkameen Rec Centre rink and perfect blue skies played host to the Outdoor Classic on Jan. 29. Hockey players from across the region came out for the afternoon. (Jeff Ashe - Submitted) The Similkameen Rec Centre rink and perfect blue skies played host to the Outdoor Classic on Jan. 29. Hockey players from across the region came out for the afternoon. (Jeff Ashe - Submitted) The Similkameen Rec Centre rink and perfect blue skies played host to the Outdoor Classic on Jan. 29. Hockey players from across the region came out for the afternoon. (Jeff Ashe - Submitted)

On the weekend, the Similkameen Recreation Centre’s outdoor rink played host to the first Outdoor Classic on Jan. 29.

Hockey players from across the South Okanagan and Similkameen, from Keremeos, Oliver, Osoyoos and Penticton, all came out to enjoy the beautiful weather and play the great game outdoors.

“A bunch of us play in Oliver every Friday and we were looking at the weather,” said John Burns, one of the organizers and players. “We looked around and we have a couple of people in Keremeos who said they’ve got a really nice rink, so that’s what we did.”

The players, ranging in age from their mid-50s to their mid-80s, made their way to the Similkameen to play the Classic.

The weather cooperated, leaving them with pure clear skies and perfect ice. The only difficulty for some of the players was the sun.

“When you are with the puck and looking towards the sun, it was difficult to recognize a dark sweater from a lighter sweater,” said Burns. “Some of the guys figured it out and wore sunglasses.”

With the great success of the classic, thanks in part to the cooperation from the Similkameen Rec Centre staff, the plan is to host more Outdoor Classics in the future, with at least one a year.

