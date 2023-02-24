Photo of runner Percy Williams seen July 28,1932. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Olympic gold medals won by Percy Williams to be replaced 43 years after theft

Williams took first place in the 100 and 200-metre races at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam

The family of a historic Canadian Olympian is set to receive a pair of new gold medals Friday, more than 40 years after the originals won by sprinter Percy Williams disappeared.

Williams took first place in the 100 and 200-metre races at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam, becoming just the third athlete in history to win both events.

The Vancouver native’s medals were donated to the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame and were on display when they were stolen in 1980. They were never recovered.

Williams’ family requested the medals be replaced, and the Canadian Olympic Committee worked with the International Olympic Committee to recreate them based on specifications from the 1928 Games.

Newly minted medals will be presented to the family on Friday before being donated to the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame as part of a new display about the sprinter’s legacy.

Williams, who died in 1982, was inducted into the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame in 1949 and Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1955 before being made an Officer of Canada in 1979.

HeritageOlympics

Previous story
Skating club jumps for joy as renowned skater coming to Salmon Arm for seminar

Just Posted

Kurt Goessman is February’s RDOS Volunteer of the Month. (Submitted)
Okanagan Falls volunteer karate instructor paying it forward

Canadian comedian Chris Griffin has selected Penticton as the destination to film his debut comedy special in early March. (Photo- Chris Griffin/Facebook)
This comedian could have performed anywhere in Canada: Here’s why he chose Penticton

Penticton firefighters douse a large brush fire in the industrial area off Okanagan Avenue West on Thursday afternoon (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Penticton firefighters puts out large brush blaze off Highway 97

A Penticton mom is warning others after a woman took a scary fascination with her daughter in the play place of McDonald’s on Feb. 22. RCMP have been made aware. (Google photos)
Odd incident with stranger at Penticton McDonald’s leaves mother shaken