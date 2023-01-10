Oliver’s Brian McDonald named PGA of BC’s best golf professional for 2nd year in a row

Three golfers from the Fairview Mountain Golf Club made the top-100 list for 2022

Brian McDonald from Oliver’s Fairview Mountain Golf Club, pictured playing in Victoria in 2017. (Photo- PGA of BC/Facebook)

For the second consecutive year, a golfer from Oliver can call himself B.C.’s best.

Brian McDonald has been named the Professional Golfers Association of British Columbia’s (PGA of BC) top golfer for 2022, becoming the first two-time winner of the program after capturing the award in 2021.

McDonald, a member of the Fairview Mountain Golf Club, is one of three professionals from Oliver named to this year’s Association Professional Development Program (PDP) Order of Merit’s top-100 list.

The purpose of the yearly list is to acknowledge PGA of BC professionals who make outstanding contributions to the association, their communities, and the province’s golf industry.

“When I looked at the list last year of past winners, I noticed that no one had ever gone back-to-back since the PDP’s inception so I actually used that as a big part of my motivation for the season and my planned participation in events,” McDonald said.

“I have always prided myself on being an active PGA of BC member because it keeps you connected to what is going on within the industry and allows you to meet so many like-minded PGA members along the way.”

McDonald has been a PGA of BC member since 1993. He currently serves as the general manager and director of golf operations at the Oliver-based club.

According to the PGA of BC, 22 out of the top 100 golfers in the province come from the Okanagan. The full list can be found here.

Rob Tadey, Fairview Mountain Golf Club’s head professional, was tied for third place on the top 100 list for 2022.

Brad Elliott, another member of the Oliver-based club, cracked the list with a 99th-place finish.

