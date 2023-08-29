Alex Draper is returning to the West Kelowna Warriors as the Game Night Coordinator. (West Kelowna Warriors/Contributed)

Alex Draper is returning to the West Kelowna Warriors as the Game Night Coordinator. (West Kelowna Warriors/Contributed)

Old friend and Rutland native returning to the West Kelowna Warriors

Alex Draper was previously with the team from 2010-18

A familiar face is returning to the West Kelowna Warriors organization.

Alex Draper, who served in various roles with the Warriors front office from 2010 to 2018, is rejoining the organization, taking on the game night coordinator role.

He will be assisting with game night activities including intermission content.

“I’m very excited to be back with the Warriors,” said Draper. “I can’t wait for the season to start and continue to do what I love doing so much.”

During his time away from the Warriors, the Rutland native worked with the KIJHL’s Kelowna Chiefs for three seasons and the Kelowna Falcons baseball team for two years.

“I am thrilled to welcome Alex back to the Warriors family,” said team president Chris Laurie. “His charismatic personality made him a fan favourite during his previous tenure and adding his experience will only help our organization. I know how excited he is to be back and fans will have a lot to look forward to for this season.”

The puck drop of the Warriors season on Sept. 22 at Royal LePage Place against the Penticton Vees.

BCHLCity of West KelownaEntertainmenthockeyOkanaganWest Kelowna Warriors

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hockey’s back: Penticton Vees’ Peaches Cup set to return
Next story
Bedard talks McDavid and the challenge of becoming hockey’s next great

Just Posted

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. As students across British Columbia gear up for their return to school next week, parents in communities devastated by wildfires are grappling with what that may look like for their kids.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Forest playground gone for students going back to school in West Kelowna

Skyler Punnett’s new illistration, ‘The Crow That Ate The Wind,’ honours the first responders who fight wildfires. (Skyler Punnett)
Penticton artist honours firefighters nationwide

This picture shows just how close the Crater Creek wildfire came to burning the Cathedral Lakes Lodge. (Cathedral Lake Lodge - Facebook)
Structure damage confirmed from Crater Creek wildfire

Former Mayor John Vassilaki has to pay $14,000 to his brother and sister after losing a civil suit. (City of Penticton file photo)
Former Penticton mayor ordered to pay $14K in civil assault suit by brother