Okanagan Valley Throwdown back in Penticton for 10th year of competition

The fitness competition brings in athletes from across the region

Athletes from across the OKanagan competed in the 2019 Okanagan Valley Throwdown in Penticton. (Western News)

The Okanagan Valley Throwdown is back in Penticton for the 10th year of competition.

The Throwdown kicks off on March 18 for two days of CrossFit-style events, with over 200 athletes ranging in age from 14 to 70 coming to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Participants have the option to compete as individuals or trios (3 people) and will take on five challenging events designed to test their strength, agility, endurance, and overall fitness. The competition promises to be a high-energy, exciting event that will showcase the fittest athletes in the Okanagan Valley.

This year’s competition also includes a Vendor Village with many local businesses offering products and services to the community.

On Sunday, the Vendor Village will expand to include the first Penticton Sports and Fitness Expo, featuring local sports and fitness groups such as roller derby and dragon boat racing. The Expo provides a unique opportunity for people of all ages to learn about and engage with different sports groups and organizations offering programs, classes, and opportunities.

Local CrossFit gyms Beach City CrossFit, CrossFit Penticton, CrossFit Okanagan, and CrossFit West Kelowna are partnering with the Throwdown’s organizers, as well as sending competitors and members to volunteer as officials. The energy and vibe of the competition are fun, inclusive, and encouraging, making it an event suitable for everyone to come and watch.

The event kicks off at 7 a.m. on both days, and spectators are welcome to join in the fun on either day.

For more information, you can contact Jennifer Metituk at info@throwdowneries.ca or visit the event website at www.throwdownseries.ca.

