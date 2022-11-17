North Okanagan Knights hunt down Osoyoos

The North Okanagan Knights registered a huge divisional win Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Kevin-Thomas Walters had three assists, and goalie Austin Seibel chipped in with one helper to go along with his 22 saves, as the fourth-place Knights defeated the second-place Osoyoos Coyotes 5-2 in a Kootenay International Junior Hockey League Bill Ohlhausen Division tilt at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre.
The win improved the Knights’ record to 7-8-1-0, and moved North Okanagan to within two points of the idle Summerland Steam for third place. The Coyotes drop to 8-5-3-0, two points up on Summerland, and stay eight points behind the front-running Princeton Posse.
The Knights will close out November with five straight road games starting Friday, Nov. 18, in Kamloops against the Storm. North Okanagan visits Osoyoos on Sunday, Nov. 27.
