The North Okanagan Knights defeated the hometown Summerland Steam 3-2 in KIJHL action Saturday, Sept. 23. (X photo/@SteamKIJHL

North Okanagan Knights derail Summerland

KIJHL: Both teams 1-1 on young season as North Okanagan edges hometown Steam 3-2

North Okanagan Knights took the steam out of the Summerland Arena Saturday.

Carson Haugan’s powerplay goal at 10:39 of the third period gave the Knights a 3-2 Kootenay International Junior Hockey League win over the hometown Steam Sept. 23.

Both teams are now 1-1 on the year.

After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, Levi Pratt opened the scoring for Summerland with a powerplay goal just 1:42 after the ice clean. Gage Parrell tied the game for the Knights at 16:23 of the middle frame.

Richard Burden scored with the man advantage at 4:02 of the third period to give North Okanagan a 2-1 lead, only to see Connor Nicolay equalize for the Steam at 8:36.

Michael Malinowski picked up the win in goal for North Okanagan, making 20 saves, while Jasper Tait stopped 32 in a losing effort for the Steam.

The Knights are back in action Friday, Sept. 29, when they entertain the Osoyoos Coyotes in the front end of a weekend home-and-home series at 7:15 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong. The two clubs will play against each other Saturday in the South Okanagan.

The Steam visit the Princeton Posse Saturday, Sept. 30.

