Vernon’s Parker Munroe of Sovereign Lake Nordic Club will compete in biathlon with a pair of clubmates on Team B.C. at the Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island starting Saturday, Feb. 18. (Morning Star - file photo)

North Okanagan athletes set to storm PEI for Canada Games

Nine athletes will compete in six sports, joined by coaches from Vernon and Lumby

Team B.C.’s contingent of 350 athletes, coaches, managers, and Mission Staff contains a solid North Okanagan group heading to Prince Edward Island (PEI) for the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

The Games run Saturday, Feb. 18, to Sunday, March 5.

Competing/participating in PEI from the North Okanagan are:

ALPINE SKIING

Matthew Leach, Lumby, athlete; Amy Milne, Vernon, athlete; John Newton, Vernon, coach; Kim Leach, Lumby, participant assistant;

BIATHLON

Parker Munroe, Vernon, athlete; Liam Simons, Vernon, Athlete; Sebastian Solomonson, Coldstream, athlete;

FREESTYLE SKIING

Tate Garrod, Vernon, athlete;

FEMALE HOCKEY

Maya Serdachny, Vernon, athlete;

MALE HOCKEY

Hudson Kibblewhite, Vernon, athlete;

SNOWBOARDING

Laura Lucas, Vernon, athlete; Daniel Curtis, Vernon, coach.

It’s the third time that PEI has staged the Canada Games since the province hosted its first Winter Games in 1991. Athletes will compete in 20 sports at venues throughout PEI, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Team B.C. will be led into the Opening Ceremony by 17-year-old flag-bearer Oonah Gamboa (Vancouver) from karate, which will be making its debut at the PEI Games. Gamboa enters the Games ranked fourth in the world and first in Canada in Junior Kata.

A BC Games alumni from 2018 and an active volunteer in her sport, Gamboa will be back at the provincial multi-sport event in 2023 as an apprentice coach for Zone 5 Vancouver-Coastal when the Games take place March 23-26 in Greater Vernon.

Team B.C. finished fourth with 87 medals and a record-setting 30 gold medals at the last Canada Winter Games in Red Deer in 2019.

