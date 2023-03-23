Former Penticton Vees former is playing for Minnesota State at this year’s NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament. (Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography)

Former Penticton Vees former is playing for Minnesota State at this year’s NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament. (Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography)

NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament features 24 former Penticton Vees

The tournament begins Thursday, March 23, and includes a total of 104 BCHL alumni

The Penticton Vees will be well represented when the year’s biggest college hockey event begins Thursday, March 23.

Out of 104 BCHL alumni playing in the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament, 24 of them used to suit up for the Vees.

Each of the 16 teams in the tournament have at least one BCHL alumni.

Boston University’s roster includes four Vees, the most out of any team in the tournament.

Games featuring Penticton alumni will be broadcasted on TSN in Canada and on ESPN’s family of networks in the United States.

The finals run from March 23 to April 8 and the tournament bracket can be viewed on the NCAA’s website.

Teams will play with hopes of advancing to the prestigious Frozen Four from April 6 to 8, hosted by Tampa, Fla.

Former Vees in the tournament include:

• Jamie Armstrong ( Boston University)

• Tristan Amonte (Boston University)

• Jay O’Brien (Bostin University)

• Cade Webber (Boston University)

• Massimo Rizzo (Denver)

• Jack Lagerstrom (Cornell)

• Peter Muzyka (Cornell)

• Grant Cruikshank (St. Cloud State)

• Adam Eisele (Minnesota State)

• Ryan Sandelin (Minnesota State)

• David Silye (Minnesota State)

• Luc Wilson (Minnesota State)

• Stefano Bottini (Canisius)

• Ryan Miotto (Canisius)

• Evan McIntyre (Ohio State)

• Desi Burgart (Quinnipiac)

• Yaniv Perets (Quinnipiac)

• Jacob Quillan (Quinnipiac)

• Devlin O’Brien (Merrimack)

• Kenny Johnson (Penn State)

• Ryan O’Connell (Michigan Tech)

• Steve Holtz (Michigan)

• Alex DiPaolo (Colgate)

• Ryan McGuire (Colgate)

READ MORE: Penticton Vees use come-from-behind win in Salmon Arm to extend win streak to 12

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BCHLhockeyPenticton VeesSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
NHL’s Blackhawks won’t wear Pride jerseys, cite Russian law
Next story
Natural Selection Dissection: A review of Yeti Natural Selection Revelstoke

Just Posted

The intersection of Kinney Avenue and South Main Street in Penticton. (Photo- Google Street View)
Project to fix ‘dysfunctional’ Penticton intersection comes in $3M over budget

Wade Cudmore seen here with his mom Kathy Richardson, will stand trial in Kelowna for the murders of the Fryer brothers found dead in Naramata in May 2021. Cudmore’s mom was found murdered in her home in June 2021. There have been no arrests in her case. (Facebook)
Penticton double murder trial set for summer of 2024

Cody Allen Pelletier, seen here in a photo from 2019, was arrested following a stabbing on May 3 in Penticton. (Submitted)
Fourth warrant issued after Penticton man skips out on trial

Penticton Pistoleras roller derby team is battling the Castlegar Dam City Rollers on April 1, in the Kootenays. (Submitted) Dam City Rollers’ Jammer Peacemaker (#187) eyes up a way to push through the tangle of skaters. (Photo- Greg McKinnon)
No jokes on April Fools: Penticton roller derby team to battle rivals in Kootenays