NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament features 24 former Penticton Vees

The tournament begins Thursday, March 23, and includes a total of 104 BCHL alumni

Former Penticton Vees former is playing for Minnesota State at this year’s NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament. (Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography)

The Penticton Vees will be well represented when the year’s biggest college hockey event begins Thursday, March 23.

Out of 104 BCHL alumni playing in the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament, 24 of them used to suit up for the Vees.

Each of the 16 teams in the tournament have at least one BCHL alumni.

Boston University’s roster includes four Vees, the most out of any team in the tournament.

Games featuring Penticton alumni will be broadcasted on TSN in Canada and on ESPN’s family of networks in the United States.

The finals run from March 23 to April 8 and the tournament bracket can be viewed on the NCAA’s website.

Teams will play with hopes of advancing to the prestigious Frozen Four from April 6 to 8, hosted by Tampa, Fla.

Former Vees in the tournament include:

• Jamie Armstrong ( Boston University)

• Tristan Amonte (Boston University)

• Jay O’Brien (Bostin University)

• Cade Webber (Boston University)

• Massimo Rizzo (Denver)

• Jack Lagerstrom (Cornell)

• Peter Muzyka (Cornell)

• Grant Cruikshank (St. Cloud State)

• Adam Eisele (Minnesota State)

• Ryan Sandelin (Minnesota State)

• David Silye (Minnesota State)

• Luc Wilson (Minnesota State)

• Stefano Bottini (Canisius)

• Ryan Miotto (Canisius)

• Evan McIntyre (Ohio State)

• Desi Burgart (Quinnipiac)

• Yaniv Perets (Quinnipiac)

• Jacob Quillan (Quinnipiac)

• Devlin O’Brien (Merrimack)

• Kenny Johnson (Penn State)

• Ryan O’Connell (Michigan Tech)

• Steve Holtz (Michigan)

• Alex DiPaolo (Colgate)

• Ryan McGuire (Colgate)

