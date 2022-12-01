Nadeau brothers the lone Penticton Vees to make 2022 B.C. Hockey League All-Star Game

Penticton’s new outdoor rink next to City Hall will host the league’s 60th-anniversary game

Brothers Josh and Bradly Nadeau will be Penticton’s only representation when the B.C. Hockey League brings its 60th-anniversary all-star game to the Peach City in January.

The Penticton Vees forwards were officially named to the Interior Conference team’s roster this week, after combining to post 96 points in the first 23 games of the 2022-2023 campaign.

Josh and Bradly have collected 48 points apiece thus far, ranking at the top of all BCHL scoring this season.

Along with a month-long online fan vote, a poll was conducted between the 18 BCHL head coaches to determine the final roster for the all-star game.

The hometown siblings will be the only Vees to suit up for the Interior Conference when the puck drops on the 60th-anniversary showcase on Jan. 21 at Penticton’s outdoor rink next to city hall.

The venue was scheduled to host the game in 2021, before the league cancelled its plans due to COVID-19.

The Nadeau brothers return to the ice Saturday, Dec. 3, when the Vees put their 23-game win streak on the line against the West Kelowna Warriors at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Although the Vees’ undefeated run to start the season remains the story of Junior A hockey in B.C., the Nadeau’s explosive offensive start has been recognized on the league-wide scale several times this season.

The linemates have been previously named BCHL monthly stars and rank as potential first or second-round picks in the upcoming NHL Draft, according to Central Scouting’s preliminary “players to watch” list.

