Nadeau brothers, Fred Harbinson among 5 Penticton Vees up for top BCHL awards

Josh and Bradly Nadeau are two of three finalists for BCHL MVP

There’s no shortage of Penticton Vees in the mix to capture some of the B.C. Hockey League’s top honours.

Four skaters, as well as head coach Fred Harbinson, have been nominated as finalists for a total of six year-end awards.

Harbinson, who also serves as the team’s president and general manager, is up for the league’s coach of the year award, officially known as the Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy.

The Vees’ bench boss previously captured the award in 2008, 2016 and 2022.

Brothers Bradly and Josh Nadeau, meanwhile, represent two of the three finalists in the BCHL Most Valuable Player race.

The forwards both played in 54 games this season, combining for 89 goals and 223 points.

Josh has also been named a finalist for the Bob Fenton Trophy, awarded to one player who has exhibited the fundamental aspects of sportsmanship while excelling at the game.

While team captain Frank Djurasevic has been nominated to win the 2023 Campbell Blair Trophy (best defenceman), forward Aydar Suniev is one of three finalists for the Bruce Allison Memorial Trophy (rookie of the year).

Awards will be announced periodically throughout the spring.

Penticton hosts the Trail Smoke Eaters tonight, March 31, for Game No. 1 of the playoffs’ first round.

Josh, left, and Bradly Nadeau. (Photo- Jack Murray)
