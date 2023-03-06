LIVE: Natural Selection Tour riders take on Revelstoke

Dropping in just 20 km from Revelstoke, the riders are taking on the intimidating terrain

Update: 11:40 a.m.: Elena Hight and Kimmy Fasani went for their second runs on the course. In advance of the competition, Fasani spoke about her thoughts looking down on the course on their scouting day. A legend on her board, Fasani said the course is unlike any other competition.

“This type of face is not something that you typically would host a venue. Really aggressive and really substantial, but I think like all the right riders are here to make it an incredible event,” said Fasani.

To get adjusted to the local terrain, Elena Hight arrived in Revelstoke more than a week ago to start getting used to the snow. Riding with local, Dustin Craven, Hight had the chance to see what the local riding was like, but – like the rest of the riders – still hadn’t seen the location of the competition until Saturday.

With strong back-to-back runs, Hight took the win and will advance to the finals.

Update: 11:20 a.m.: Hailey Langland and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott dropped in for their second runs. Langland talked about the difference between landing on this course and slopestyle.

“They’re groomed from takeoff to landing. So you essentially are riding on something you know is going to work every single time and the difference between riding jumps there and then taking jumps into powder is the lips aren’t always going to be groomed,” said Langland.

The variance in jumps make the landings that much harder.

After a strong second run, Sadowski-Synnott took the win in the pairing and will advance to the next round.

Update: 11:10 a.m.: Canadian, Mikey Ciccarelli was up against American, Blake Paul. The Canadian improved on his first run bringing his slopestyle background to the terrain with a big backside 360°, but it ultimately wasn’t enough. Paul takes the win on the pairing and will advance to the next round.

Ciccarelli was paired against slopestyle king – and fellow Canadian – Mark McMorris to qualify for today’s event. McMorris took the win at the DUEL, but in a run after the competition, he broke his ankle. Ciccarelli spoke about his runs with McMorris.

“He’s an absolute legend of the sport and someone that I’ve looked up to a long time,” said Ciccarelli.

When he found out the his ankle was broken, McMorris passed his spot to Ciccarelli who made the most of the spot and put down a solid second run.

Update: 11:00 a.m.: Torstein Horgmo and Jared Elston took their second runs. Elston had the lead headed into the second run after a strong first. Backcountry legend, Horgmo, had a strong second run, but Elston takes the win and advances to the next round.

Horgmo commented on the terrain leading into the competition.

“Dropping into this thing is gonna get you instantly out of the comfort zone,” said Horgmo.

Horgmo’s specific goal of the day was to “be as present as possible,” which he said would allow him to enjoy it more.

Update: 10:50 a.m.: Dustin Craven and Mikkel Bang went for their second runs, with Craven coming out on top. Craven struggled in some sections, but his overall consistency gave him the advantage.

Heading into the event, Craven spoke about how he and the riders match their competitive instinct with the camaraderie.

“When you’re out there everyone is trying to work together to figure out what’s best for the collective group to have the best contest and put on the best show they possibly can,” said Craven.

Still the goal is to win. Craven said he felt any of the riders could take the win.

“Obviously at the end of the day, it’s anyone’s day,” he said.

So far, it’s been a good day for Craven who moves on to the next round.

Update 10:35 a.m.: Travis Rice went for his second run linking massive turns and big spins for a seamless run. Ben Ferguson of Bend, Oregon, dropped in after Rice. Last run, Ferguson cliffed out before bravely descending the narrow slab of snow along the cliff. Ferguson hit the same cliff section again but seemed to struggle a bit more to find his line before riding out of the main chute. A big 360 ° spin, and some clean rideouts gave Rice the advantage on the second run.

Update 10:30 a.m.: All the men have had one run on the course with local rider, Dustin Craven, having a standout run that included an enormous drop.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott started off big for the women’s division, with Hailey Langland going second. Elena Hight and Kimmy Fasani went next.

Original: The Natural Selection tour riders are dropping in on the area they’re calling ‘Boulder Park’, 20 km outside of Revelstoke.

With the sun shining high in the sky, the riders couldn’t have hoped for a much better day for the competition. The wind is low but the ride is steep. Riders are still finishing their first runs of the day, getting acquainted with the terrain that they are only just riding for the first time.

Updates to come.

READ MORE: In Review: Discussing the Cyclone Taylor Cup, coming to Revelstoke this April

READ MORE: Logging firm wants to avoid cutting old growth near Revelstoke. Province said it must pay

@ZacharyDelaney

zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EventsRevelstokeSkiing and Snowboarding