Rockets forward Andrew Cristall (Steven Dunsmoor/Submitted)

Kelowna Rockets forward Cristall named one of the best in B.C.

Andrew Cristall has been named a WHL B.C. Division First Team All-Star

Kelowna Rockets forward Andrew Cristall is being recognized for his outstanding season.

After being named the team’s MVP last weekend, the 18-year-old has been named a WHL B.C. Division First Team All-Star. Despite missing 14 games during the season because of injury, Cristall finished sixth in WHL scoring with 95 points (39 goals, 56 points). This season, only the league’s leading scorer Connor Bedard had more even-strength goals than Cristall.

In 129 career WHL games, Cristall has 69 goals and 100 assists.

Also on the B.C. Division First Team All-Stars are Kamloops Blazers forward Logan Stankoven and defenceman Owen Zellweger, Prince George Cougars forward Chase Wheatcroft and defenceman Ethan Samson, and Vancouver Giants goaltender Jesper Vikman.

Cristall and the Kelowna Rockets open the WHL playoffs on Friday, March 31 against Seattle at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington.

