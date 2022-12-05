Colton Dach is on his way to Team Canada camp. (Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets)

Kelowna Rockets captain gets the call to Team Canada hockey camp

Colton Dach heading to Edmonton alongside 12 other WHLers

Colton Dach is knocking on the door of the red and white.

The Kelowna Rockets captain has earned an invitation to Team Canada’s camp in preparation for the 2023 U-20 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship later this month in the Maritimes.

Dach has used his size and heavy shot to post more than a point-per-game so far this WHL season, notching nine goals and eight assists through the first 14 games.

He attended the summer showcase camp this past summer.

It was an arguably surprising snub for Dach’s teammate and assistant captain, however, in Andrew Cristall. It has been an extremely productive season for the star sophomore, whose 45 points in 25 games trails only the Regina Pats’ Connor Bedard in WHL scoring.

Dach was one of 13 WHL players to get the call to camp, and the only Rocket. The team leading the way for invitations was the Seattle Thunderbirds, with four.

The World Juniors kick off on Boxing Day.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
