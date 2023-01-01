Kelowna Rockets captain Dach out of world juniors

Colton Dach suffered apparent shoulder injury in 5-1 win over Sweden Saturday, Dec. 31; ruled out Sunday

Kelowna Rockets captain Colton Dach is out of the Team Canada lineup for the remainder of the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships with an apparent shoulder injury. (Hockey Canada/Twitter)

Team Canada will have a new player on their roster for Monday’s quarterfinal clash against Slovakia at the World Junior Hockey Championship as Hockey Canada announced on Sunday that forward Owen Beck has been added as a replacement for the injured Colton Dach.

ROSTER UPDATE | Owen Beck has been added to 🇨🇦’s National Junior Team. Colton Dach will miss the remainder of the #WorldJuniors due to injury. ROSTER ➡️ https://t.co/b6EJ3OtX2M pic.twitter.com/3GVcsYbKbs — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) January 1, 2023

Dach, 19, the captain of the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets, will miss the remainder of the tournament after appearing to suffer a right shoulder injury in the third period of Canada’s 5-1 win over Sweden Saturday, Dec. 31.

Dach threw a hit in the defensive zone and immediately crumpled to the ice favouring his right arm. He could be heard screaming in pain on the TV broadcast as he left the ice.

#Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach left tonight’s game with an apparent injury, and it didn’t look good. pic.twitter.com/8ifBjBEr2Q — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 1, 2023

Dach has two assists in four games for Canada at the 2023 World Juniors.

Beck, 18, has scored 17 goals and 23 assists over 30 games with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League this season.

Beck was cut from Canada’s World Junior team earlier this month at selection camp.

The other quarterfinal matches Monday have Sweden playing Finland, the United States taking on Germany and Czechia takes on Switzerland.

