Rockets forward Gabriel Szturc was welcomed by local exchange students ahead of Tuesday’s game. (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)

Kelowna Rocket silver medalist receives warm welcome from exchange students

Szturc returned to the line up on Tuesday night

Over the last few days, players around the WHL have been returning to their teams following the World Junior Hockey Championships.

Rockets forward Gabriel Szturc returned to Kelowna with a silver medal from playing with Czechia at the World Juniors early Saturday morning. Tuesday night was his first game back to the Rockets lineup and he was unexpected greeted by the local exchange students.

Students studying in Kelowna from Czechia, Germany, and Slovakia came to the game with a Czechia flag to show their support to the 19-year-old photo.

Kelowna Rockets Communications and Social Media Director Paige Bednorz saw the fans and set up the meeting. The kids first thought they were in trouble but ended up meeting their hero.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
IIHF world junior hockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsOkanaganWHL

