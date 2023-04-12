Kelowna native gets call to AHL

Jalen Luypen was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021

Jalen Luypen is heading to the Chicago Blkachawks AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs. (@TCamericans/Twitter)

Jalen Luypen is heading to the AHL.

With the Tri-City Americans (WHL) season coming to an end, the 20-year-old Kelowna native has been assigned to the Chicago Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

Luypen was drafted by Chicago in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

He scored 18 goals and added 21 assists (39 points) in 38 games with the Americans this season. In the first round playoff series against Prince George, he had three goals and three assists in six games.

Luypen joins Kelowna Rockets goaltender Talyn Boyko in joining the pro ranks, who got assigned to the New York Rangers’ AHL affiliate on Monday.

hockeyKelownaOkanaganWHL