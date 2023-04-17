Bill Knight is the owner and founder of the Shred Shed. (Bill Knight/Submitted)

Kelowna man keeps people shredding from his shed

The home-based bike shop was founded in 2021

A Kelowna mechanic works hard to keep the stoke high, from the shed behind his house.

Bill Knight founded the Shred Shed, a home-based bike repair shop, in 2021.

He made the decision to open his garage after 13 years of working as a bike mechanic at a store.

“I want to see people stoked and happy riding their bikes,” said Knight.

The idea to open the Shred Shed came after Knight noticed the need for more repair options in the Okanagan, amidst the growing biking industry.

“It was pretty much busy right off the bat… It just kind of spread like wildfire.”

He works on all types of bikes, including most electric bicycles.

Knight is now looking to expand his business with a larger location as the shred factor is outgrowing the shed.

In addition to keeping people’s bikes in working order, Knight also sponsors Vapour, one of Kelowna’s flagship trails, to keep it riding well.

The Shred Shed is also a sponsor of the June 11, Ride Don’t Hide event by the Canadian Mental Health Association.

All bookings with the Shred Shed are made by appointment. For more information visit the Shred Shed Facebook page and website at shredshedkelowna.ca.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaMountain biking

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: CFL Hall of Famer and Broadcaster Glen Suitor
Next story
PHOTOS: Revelstoke Grizzlies hoist the Cyclone Taylor Cup

Just Posted

An estimated 6,500 took in the two-day Fest of Ale in Penticton April 14, 15. (Logan Lockhart Western News)
RCMP see sharp increase in drunk driving during Penticton Fest of Ale

BC Housing’s Skaha Lake Road project is set to open in June with 52 units of supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness who want to be on a road to recovery. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Skaha Lake Road supportive housing opening in June

Penticton firefighters douse the remains of a shopping cart set on fire behind the Martin Street Plaza Monday afternoon. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Shopping cart set ablaze in downtown Penticton

Here is the existing bike lane on South Main. Council has voted to spend $1.5 million to put in a triple A bike lane with barriers on either side. (City of Penticton)
Letter: Penticton bike lane ‘boondoggle’ just never ends