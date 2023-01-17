Kelowna’s Megan Osland shot a -6 (210) on her way to her first tournament victory of the season. (Megan Osland Golf/Facebook)

Kelowna’s Megan Osland shot a -6 (210) on her way to her first tournament victory of the season. (Megan Osland Golf/Facebook)

Kelowna golfer starts year with tournament win in Arizona

Osland collected one eagle and 13 birdies through three rounds to earn the tournament win

A Kelowna golfer started the year off strong by teeing off on her competition and cruising to a tournament victory.

Kelowna’s Megan Osland won The Cactus Tour’s first event of the season by seven strokes at Riverview Golf Club in Sun City, Arizona last weekend (Jan. 13-15).

Osland shot a -6 (210 strokes) through the tournament’s three rounds to win the event. She was the only golfer in the field to shoot two rounds under par (73, 68, 69). Throughout the tournament, she collected one eagle and 13 birdies.

With the win, Osland won $1,800.

