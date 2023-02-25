Josh Nadeau’s 4 goals lift Penticton Vees to 6-2 win, Interior Division crown

The Vees have won 11 consecutive regular season Interior Division pennants, dating back to 2012

The Penticton Vees will once again finish a regular season atop the Interior Division.

Josh Nadeau scored four goals, Luca Di Pasquo made 32 saves and the Vees extended their win streak to five games Friday, Feb. 24, with a 6-2 victory against the Wenatchee Wild at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

With the win, Penticton (40-3-0-1) clinched the Interior Division’s regular season pennant for the 11th time in a row, dating back to 2011-2012.

Nadeau and his brother, Bradly, combined for eight points Friday.

After a scoreless first period, the duo teamed up on three consecutive Penticton goals.

Bradly was credited with an assist on each of his brother’s four goals.

Nadeau’s natural hat trick in the second period was followed by markers from Brett Moravec and Jackson Nieuwendyk.

Mid-season acquisition Nic DeGraves added a pair of assists.

Wenatchee used goals Friday from Parker Murray and Luke Weilandt. After the Vees propelled to a 3-0 lead, Washington’s lone BCHL squad trailed by no less than two goals for the rest of the night.

In the crease, Di Pasquo earned his league-leading 29th win of the season.

Penticton has yet to lose at the SOEC this season.

The Vees are back in action Saturday night, Feb. 25, when they battle the Prince George Spruce Kings on the road.

Fred Harbinson’s squad will suit up for showdowns in Merritt and Trail on March 3 and 4, respectively, before returning home on March 10, when they host the Langley Rivermen.

