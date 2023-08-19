Ironman Canada in Penticton cancelled due to raging wildfires

Ironman Canada in Penticton has been cancelled due to the wildfires burning throughout the Okanagan.

Organizers made the decision to cancel the Aug. 27 race, after a province-wide state of emergency was alongside the order restricting travel to B.C.’s Southern Interior for those travelling for non-essential purposes and seeking temporary accommodation.

It was decided that the mandates in place and the necessity to allow local resources to have the space they need to focus on the community were the most important.

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield said the decision will be disappointing to the athletes but felt they would understand that cancelling the Ironman was the right thing to do.

“The need to support those who have been so severely impacted by the ongoing wildfire situation needs to take precedence. The unpredictability of the fires means the province needs to have maximum flexibility to ensure that proper support is available to those who need them. We have seen conditions change dramatically – almost hour by hour – and all resources need to be directed towards keeping our communities safe,” said Bloomfield.

All registered athletes of the 2023 Ironman Canada-Penticton triathlon will receive an email with further information. Those with questions are asked to contact canada@ironman.com.

The event is scheduled to return in 2024.

READ MORE: Some evacuation orders lifted as Crater Creek wildfire passes 37,000 hectares

READ MORE: Aggressive’ Twin Lakes wildfire still 1,090 hectares; hundreds displaced

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfireBreaking NewsOkanaganPentictonrunning