A few of the new junior roller derby skaters join members of the Penticton Pistoleras after the team appeared at Penticton Peach Festival’s grand parade in August. (Photo- Okanagan Outlaws)

Introducing the Okanagan Outlaws: Junior roller derby league launched in Penticton

Penticton’s first-ever junior league for athletes aged 10 to 18 with games starting in October

There’s a brand-new sports league coming to Penticton.

Not one for hockey, baseball or basketball but instead, for roller derby.

The South Okanagan Roller Derby Association is launching Penticton’s first-ever junior league for athletes aged 10 to 18.

Games will start this October and feature the league’s flagship team: the Okanagan Outlaws.

“This inclusive and action-packed league welcomes participants of all genders and skill levels, with absolutely no prior skating experience required,” organizers said in an announcement.

“Roller derby is not just a sport, it’s an opportunity to have a blast while staying active and learning valuable life skills.”

The league is designed for beginners and coaches will be on hand to provide training, organizers added.

“Our experienced coaches are passionate about roller derby and are dedicated to helping every participant reach their full potential. Safety is our top priority, and our coaches will ensure that all skaters learn the sport safely and effectively.”

The league’s inaugural fall season games will roll every Wednesday, from Oct. 11 to Dec. 6, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The South Okanagan Roller Derby Association, home of the Penticton Pistoleras, has helped ignite newfound interest in roller skating locally since early in 2022.

Weekly roller rink nights remain a mainstay, either at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre or at the outdoor rink next to city hall.

The junior roller derby league would mark the first of its kind in the city.

People can find out more information about registration at the association’s website.

“Join us on this exhilarating roller derby adventure, where your kiddo will not only discover their inner athlete but also form lifelong friendships and create unforgettable memories,” organizers said.

READ MORE: The woman who revived rollerskating in Penticton

