‘I just want to live longer’: Okanagan Throwdown takes over Penticton

The event took place over the weekend at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

By Mark Brett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

PENTICTON HERALD

“Cheating the devil,” was Kris Newman’s inspiration when he began CrossFit training 13 years ago.

So far, so good.The 65-year-old Invermere resident was just one of hundreds of athletes putting it all out there on the weekend in the Okanagan Valley Throwdown at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

”I just wanted to live longer. I just wanted to get in better shape and this is awesome, just a totally awesome way to have fun and cheat the devil,” said a sweaty Newman at the finish line of his first event, Saturday. “I just love the camaraderie and I’m really competing against nobody but me so I’ve been first and last, but first is best I guess.”

Jennifer Matituk and husband Dave own the rights to the Okanagan Throwdown Series that began about 10 years ago.

”There’s suffering with other people that gets these guys excited,” said Jennifer with a laugh. “Really, there’s a lot of people here who like to challenge themselves and this is a venue and a way where they can do that. We wanted to do an in-person way to do that and this is the way.”

The Throwdown Series is a CrossFit-style competition that has has been historically held in Penticton and Abbotsford, each competition attracts between 300-500 individual and teams from Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest.

During each event, male and female athletes face a program that includes weightlifting, powerlifting, medicine ball, kettlebell, training, rowing and gymnastics and more.At the end, the individual and team with the best overall fitness level is the winner. CrossFit has been one of the fastest growing global sports in the world with millions of participating athletes from 142 countries taking part.

This year there was a new addition to the series event in the form of the first Penticton Sports and Fitness Expo that was held Sunday.

Organizers brought in more than a dozen business and sports groups from the region to showcase their products which Metituk believes will elevate the event for years to come.Due to COVID last year Penticton hosted an outdoor event in May, the Skaha Beach Throwdown.

For Penticton competitor Sylvain Gagnon the best part of every series event is the interaction with the other competitors.”We all love the sport and so we all have to cheer each other on and have fun,” said Gagnon. “Where you finish at the end of the competition doesn’t really matter to me, just the fact I’m here and I’m competing.”And cheating the devil.

