Hundreds of hockey players and coaches here in Penticton

CSSHL Western Championships go from March 6 to 19 at Penticton ice arenas

A total of 86 hockey teams from Canada and the United States are descending on Penticton this week to compete in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL)Western Championships.

Teams and supporters arrived this weekend, with the action set to hit the ice starting on Monday morning. The games go from March 6 to 19.

This event provides CSSHL member programs and its staff and student-athletes, aged 13-18, with valuable opportunities and experience.

Hosted by the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton, squads from across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Idaho will compete across all six CSSHL divisions.

This year’s tournament will mark the seventh time Penticton has hosted the event. The Okanagan Hockey Training Centre, Memorial Arena and South Okanagan Events Centre have been announced as the venues.

Tickets can be purchased as full tournament passes or in single-game form at valleyfirsttix.com.

READ MORE: CSSHL hockey championships play out in Penticton for 7th year

hockey