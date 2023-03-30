51 Hotdogs climbed by Stu Smith (Screenshot of Youtube video by Stu Smith)

Hot diggity dog, Kelowna rock climbing route considered a sick send

51 Hotdogs is a 5.11a sport climbing route at Cedar Mountain on Croissant Wall just south of Kelowna

A rock climbing route called 51 Hotdogs located just south of Kelowna has been given a shout-out on the national stage.

The route has been considered a “must climb” by Gripped, Canada’s top climbing magazine.

Senders come from all over to ascend the challenging 5.11a route on the Croissant Wall at Cedar Mountain in Kelowna’s South Mission neighbourhood.

The large wall is south facing and is one of the first sport routes to dry out in B.C. each spring.

51 Hotdogs is by far the most popular route on Croissant Wall and has already been climbed multiple times in the 2023 season.

The 25 meter, 10 bolt route was initially climbed in 2006 by John Lang, a prolific first ascender.

Lang has snagged the first send of many of the routes on Cedar Mountain and the nearby Lonely Boy Crag.

