Hockey’s back: Penticton Vees’ Peaches Cup set to return

Annual split-squad game at the SOEC on Saturday is free to the public

The Penticton Vees’ Peaches Cup returns to the SOEC this Saturday, Sept. 2. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)

An annual Penticton hockey tradition returns to the ice this weekend.

The South Okanagan Events Centre hosts the Penticton Vees’ Peaches Cup intrasquad game Saturday, Sept. 2.

The game will feature returning players, as well as the team’s new recruits.

Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. and the game is free to the public.

The split-squad contest marks the unofficial start of the Vees’ pre-season campaign every year.

This year’s game will feature several new faces, including some who were selected in the 2023 NHL Draft.

READ ALSO: Detroit Red Wings, Philidelphia Flyers draft newest members of Penticton Vees

After this weekend’s event, Penticton will prepare for its three upcoming exhibition games.

The defending Fred Page Cup champions will battle the Trail Smoke Eaters on Sept. 8, and Chilliwack Chiefs on Sept. 9 and 16, respectively, before kicking off its regular-season schedule against the West Kelowna on Sept. 22.

The team’s game against Chilliwack on Sept. 16, goes during the Vancouver Canucks’ Young Stars Classic at the SOEC.

Tickets for the team’s pre-season contests can be purchased at valleyfirsttix.com.

Admission is free for local youth 18 years of age and younger, courtesy of Peter Bros. Construction.

READ ALSO: Penticton Vees recruit 1st European player since rule changes

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnew

s.com

hockeyPenticton VeesSports