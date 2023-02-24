UBCO’s Jaeli Ibbetson is a Canada West all-star. (Conan Shing Photography)

UBCO’s Jaeli Ibbetson is a Canada West all-star. (Conan Shing Photography)

Hey now, you’re an all-star: UBC Okanagan baller named one of best in conference

Jaeli Ibbetson broke two teams records this season

Hey Jaeli, you’re an all-star!

UBCO Heat women’s basketball player Jaeli Ibbetson’s has been named a 2022-23 Canada West conference first-team all-star. The Kelowna native is the first UBCO basketball athlete to get the honour for helping lead the squad to a team-tying record 10 wins and a playoff berth for the second consecutive season.

The third-year player led the Heat and set school records in points (330) and blocks (24). She also led the team in rebounds. In those categories, she ranked 11th, sixth, and seventh respectively.

Her best game of the season was against Regina, when she recorded a double-double with 32 points and 14 rebounds, along with seven assists. The 32 points in a single-game also set a team record.

This is UBCO’s 29th all-star honour since joining Canada West in 2011.

