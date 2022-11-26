Hat trick for Nieuwendyk as Penticton Vees extend streak to 22, win 7-1 on Vancouver Island

The Vees are back in action Saturday night when they battle the Powell River Kings on the road

Jackson Nieuwendyk’s hat trick lifted the Penticton Vees to a 7-1 victory Friday night against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. (Photo- Jack Murray)

Make it 22 in a row for the Penticton Vees, who used a four-goal second period and hat trick from Jackson Nieuwendyk to defeat the Alberni Valley Bulldogs 7-1 on Vancouver Island Friday night (Nov. 25).

After a scoreless first period, the Vees (22-0-0-0) found the back of the net four times in a span of six minutes to put a damper on the Bulldogs’ hopes of becoming the first team in the B.C. Hockey League to defeat Fred Harbinson’s squad this season.

Penticton distanced itself from Alberni Valley (9-10-1-1) even further in the third period thanks to a marker from Bradly Nadeau just 10 seconds into the frame.

Two of Nieuwendyk’s three goals came in the final frame. It’s his second-career hat trick, with the other being in Game No. 1 of the 2022 Interior Conference Finals against the West Kelowna Warriors last spring.

Goaltender Luca Di Pasquo’s shutout bid was spoiled by the Bulldogs’ Matt Kursonis, who found the back of the net late in the third period.

Nieuwendyk was joined by Spencer Smith, Frank Djurasevic and both Nadeau brothers as the Penticton goal scorers.

The win marks the Vees’ ninth on the road this season.

Now at 22 games, the team’s win streak represents more than half of the all-time BCHL record set by the Vees during the 2011-2012 season (42 games).

Penticton is back in action Saturday night when they play the Powell River Kings on the Sunshine Coast.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and can be listened to on Bounce Radio 800 AM.

