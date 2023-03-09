Skaha Meadows Golf Course in Penticton opened for the season on Feb. 8, 2023. Snowfall shortly after put a halt on consistent operations until early March. As of March 8, they are open for the season. (Photo- Skaha Meadows Golf Course/Facebook)

Golf in February: Penticton course the first in Okanagan to open for season

Itching to get your golf fix before spring officially begins?

Penticton may just be the place for you.

According to Golf in British Columbia, a pair of courses in Penticton are the first in the Okanagan to open for the 2023 season.

The first was Skaha Meadows Golf Course, which opened on Feb. 8, but was forced to contend with periods of snow shortly after. It remained open, but couldn’t host players on the course every day.

As of March 5, Skaha Meadows says it is open for good in 2023.

Staff told the Western News they’ve welcomed golfers from Armstrong, Vernon and Osoyoos since opening in early February.

Penticton Golf and Country Club opened for the season Thursday, March 9.

On its website, the course says it’s dealing with frosty conditions on Thursday.

Elsewhere in the region, the Fairview Mountain Golf Club in Oliver and Osoyoos Golf Club’s Desert Course are both targeting opening days of March 23.

Most courses in Kelowna are looking at opening in mid-March.

Vernon’s Predator Ridge, meanwhile, is set to open on April 8.

According to British Columbia Golf, the ‘active season’ in the province is from March 1 to Nov. 15.

READ ALSO: Kelowna golf courses aiming to open within the month

