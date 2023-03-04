Freestyle skiers from Penticton bring home medals after competition in Fernie

Apex skiers will compete at the BC Games in Vernon and Junior Nationals in Ontario later this month

From Feb. 22 to 26, Apex sent 11 freestyle skiers to the BC Freestyle Timber Tour and Super Youth Comp Circuit in Fernie. (Photo- Submitted)

Skiers from the Apex Mountain Resort combined to capture several medals within a four-day span last month at the BC Freestyle Timber Tour and Super Youth Comp Circuit in Fernie.

From Feb. 22 to 26, Apex sent 11 freestyle skiers to both events, and those on the hills didn’t disappoint.

Penticton skiers — aged six to 20 — collected a total of 12 top-three finishes in moguls, slopestyle and big-air competitions.

The weekend may have ended with smiling faces and medals in hand, but it didn’t come easy.

According to Sarah Holeton from the Apex Freestyle Club, the weather at last month’s tournament was not favourable, with temperatures reaching as low as -23 C.

Next up for local skiers is a pair of prestigious competitions away from home.

First, the Junior Nationals in Caledon, Ont. from March 8 to 12, where Grady Parsons, Rylan Koturbash, Brandon Van Schalm, Leo Longstreet, Jackson Kendall, Emelie McCaughey and Emma Scholefield will represent Apex.

Van Schalm, Kendall and McCaughey will move on to Vernon for the BC Winter Games, from March 23 to 26.

The full results from last month’s Fernie competition are below:

Moguls

Male U14: Jackson Kendell (1st), Leo Longstreet (6th), Brandon Van Schalm (7th), Rylan Koturbash (8th)

Male U18: Grady Parsons (1st)

Female U16: Emelie McCaughey (3rd)

Female U18: Emma Scholefield (2nd)

SlopeStyle Timber Tour

Male U14: Jackson Kendell (11th)

Male U16: Leo Longstreet (16th)

Female U16: Emelie McCaughey (3rd)

Female U18: Emma Scholefield (1st)

Big AIR Timber Tour

Male U16: Brandon Van Schalm (27th)

Female U16: Emelie McCaughey (4th)

Female U18: Emma Scholefield (1st)

Super Youth Moguls

Female U12: Lillian McCaughey (1st), Lyla Ritchie (2nd)

Female U14: Charlie Longstreet (1st)

Slopestyle

Female U12: Lyla Ritchie (2nd), Lillian McCaugbey (3rd)

Female U14: Charlie Longstreet (1st)

