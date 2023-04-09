The Quinnipiac Bobcats won their first ever NCAA Frozen Four Championship, defeating the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-2 in OT on Saturday night (Quinnipiac photo).

The Quinnipiac Bobcats won their first ever NCAA Frozen Four Championship, defeating the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-2 in OT on Saturday night (Quinnipiac photo).

Former West Kelowna, Penticton BCHL players victorious in NCAA Championship

Former Vee Jacob Quillan scored the OT winner

A trio of Penticton Vees and a West Kelowna Warrior are on top of the collegiate hockey world.

For the first time ever, Quinnipiac is victorious in the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey ‘Frozen Four’ Championship.

The Bobcats, from Camden, Connecticut, defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers in overtime, 3-2 on Saturday night.

Jacob Quillan, who played 20 games for the Vees in 2020-21, scored the winner just 10 seconds into the extra frame.

The Bobcats were backstopped all postseason by Yaniv Perets, who played for the Vees in the 2019-20 season. Perets finished this season was a sparkling 34-4-3 record and 10 shutouts.

Another former Vee, Desi Burgart, was also on the champion winning Bobcats. Burgart, born and raised in Penticton, played the 2015-16 season with the team. The 24-year-old centreman was in his fifth and final season with Quinnipiac.

Charles-Alexis Legault a 19-year-old native of Kelowna, played last season with the Warriors. In his first year in university, Legault became an NCAA champion.

The win was the first ever for the University of Quinnipiac, after finishing the season 34-4-3. Despite losing in the Eastern College Athletic Conference tournament semifinals, the ‘cats defeated Merrimack, Ohio State and Michigan, before dispatching Minnesota to claim NCAA hockey’s holy grail..

READ MORE: NCAA hockey playoffs chock full of West Kelowna alumni

READ MORE: B.C. Hockey League scores scholarship record

