David Guss, Interior Running Association vice president, is encouraging people to come out to the Blossom 13km race in Penticton on May 14. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

David Guss, Interior Running Association vice president, is encouraging people to come out to the Blossom 13km race in Penticton on May 14. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Fast competition and fun guaranteed at the Blossom race in Penticton

Noteworthy Kelowna athlete Liz Borrett will be racing to win the 80-84 category on May 14

Kelowna runners in all age groups are ready to bring home some hardware from the Blossom 13km race in Penticton this weekend.

Canadian record holder and Interior Running Association vice-president David Guss sat down with Capital News to talk about the May 14 race, as well as their other events in the Running Association’s calendar for this summer.

Guss will be lining up to race at Blossom in the mens 60-64 category as part of his training build to snag additional B.C. and Canadian road racing records this summer and fall.

Additionally, Kelowna’s road running icon Liz Borrett will be racing Blossom in the 80-84 age category. Her season is off to a strong start after racing in the March 3 Tokyo marathon. The 42km race completed her goal of running all six major world marathons.

Shortly after the marathon, Borrett raced only one week later in the Spring Runoff 10km race in Kelowna with a blistering time of 1:06:57.

In addition to fast competition, the Running Association events features age group awards and raffle prizes.

Guss wants people to know that all are welcome at the races, regardless of their age or ability level.

In addition to nine road races in 2023, the Interior Running Association hosts cross country races in the fall.

Registration for the Blossom 13km race will remain open until the night before the event.

The race begins at 86 Lakeshore Drive East, at 9:00 AM.

Those who are not interested in running are encouraged to come down to the course to cheer on runners.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaPentictonrunning

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton Vees, Alberni Valley Bulldogs ready to make history in BCHL Finals
Next story
Reports: Ryan Reynolds’ bid for NHL’s Ottawa Senators will not proceed

Just Posted

Blue chunks sold as 'down' or 'dope' in Penticton carry a high risk of overdose and fatal overdose Interior Health is warning. (IH)
Dangerous drug alert for high risk of overdose and death in Penticton

Monster truck Identity Theft can be found outside Penticton’s Canadian Tire on Friday, May 12. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Look what’s back in town: ‘Malicious’ monster trucks on display in Penticton

Monster trucks are on display in Penticton on Friday, May 12, ahead of the speedway’s event this weekend. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

Steven Marlo Gallagher, seen here in a file RCMP image, was found guilty on Friday of setting fire to a pharmacy in Oliver in 2021. (RCMP)
Oliver man found guilty of setting pharmacy on fire on night of RCMP detachment shooting