Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans (9) jumps over B.C. Lions’ Sione Teuhema (47) and Boseko Lokombo (20) to score a touchdown during first half CFL football action in Vancouver on Saturday, August 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans (9) jumps over B.C. Lions’ Sione Teuhema (47) and Boseko Lokombo (20) to score a touchdown during first half CFL football action in Vancouver on Saturday, August 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Ex-Lion Butler notches 2 touchdowns as B.C. falls 30-13 to Ticats

Lions resume CFL schedule in Montreal on Sept. 2

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats avenged their loss to Edmonton last week with a 30-13 win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday in Vancouver.

Third-string quarterback Taylor Powell went 18 of 23, throwing for 222 yards and one touchdown, while Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 311 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Former B.C. Lions running back James Butler shredded through his former team’s defence, consistently finding space through the defensive line.

He opened the scoring for Hamilton (4-6) at the start of the second quarter, vaulting his way into the end zone. Butler followed that up in the third quarter by scoring the first passing touchdown the Lions (7-4) have conceded at home during the 2023 regular season.

Lions receiver Keon Hatcher got the only touchdown of the game for B.C. in the fourth quarter, with the subsequent onside kick attempt recovered by Hamilton’s Tim White and returned for a touchdown.

The Lions had previously only lost back-to-back games once in the last 29 contests.

READ MORE: THE MOJ: Tough start, negative plays pave way for disappointing Lions loss

UP NEXT

Hamilton will host the Eastern Division-leading Toronto Argonauts (8-1) on Sept. 4, while the B.C. Lions will head to Montreal (6-4) on Sept. 2 to square off against the Alouettes.

Nick Wells, The Canadian Press

BC LionsCFL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon’s Pospisil knocked out of U.S. Open qualifiers

Just Posted

Local artist Elizabeth reunited with missing art after it was found by city staff at Three Mile Beach. (City of Penticton/Facebook)
Penticton artist ‘grateful’ after city staff find missing sketchbook on beach

The Penticton Speedway returns with action on Sept. 9. (Photo- Penticton Speedway)
Full speed ahead: Penticton Speedway confirms dates for rescheduled races

BC Hydro crews repairing the power lines at 88th Ave in front of Bear Creek Park on Nov. 5, 2022 (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
BC Hydro mobilizing crews to restore power in the Shuswap

RCMP Cst. Borg captured fighting a spot fire on West Kelowna’s Parkinson Road. (Photo- Kelowna RCMP)
Mountie captured battling fire with garden hose near West Kelowna home