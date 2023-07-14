ESPN’s Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for a 3rd time

Longtime ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale says he has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.

Vitale tweeted Wednesday that he had surgery in Boston this week, and tests revealed that he has vocal cord cancer. He said he will undergo six weeks of radiation treatments.

“I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season kicks off in the fall,” Vitale tweeted, adding that his doctor “feels that scenario is entirely possible.”

The 84-year-old Vitale has previously been treated for melanoma and lymphoma. He celebrated being cancer-free in April of last year.

Vitale has been with ESPN since 1979, the year the network launched. He called ESPN’s first college basketball broadcast. He’s also a longtime fundraiser for cancer research.

Vitale helped friend Jim Valvano to the stage at the 1993 ESPYs, where Valvano delivered his famous “Don’t give up” speech. Valvano died of adenocarcinoma less than two months later.

___

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CancerPro sportsSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
World cycling body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Next story
Final four result at Calgary Stampede for Armstrong cowboy

Just Posted

Penticton RCMP have the highest caseload in the province.
UPDATE: Missing teenager located by Penticton RCMP

Blasting work was conducted at Highway 97 in Summerland on Friday, July 14. The road has since reopened with single-lane traffic. (Monique Tamminga- Western News)
Highway 97 in Summerland down to single-lane following blasting work

Heritage Hills south of Penticton is shown in this photo from to a real estate listing for a property in the community. Building permits are no longer being issued for new homes there due to issues with the wastewater system for the area. (Realtor.ca)
Skaha sewer system owner hit with over $190k in penalties

Work on Highway 97 in Summerland. (Ministry of Transportation)
Blasting to close Highway 97 in Summerland