Division champs Penticton Tigers look to book spot at Western Canadian Championships

The U18 AAA baseball team battles 7 other squads this weekend at the B.C. provincials

Penticton Tigers second baseman Kaden Collins rounds first base at Carmi Field against the Cloverdale Rangers on May 27. (Logan Lockhart/Western News)

The road to representing B.C. on the national stage starts today (July 27) for the Penticton Tigers.

Penticton is among the eight U18 AAA baseball teams in the province vying for a spot in this year’s Western Canadian Championships, set for Aug. 18 to 20 in Winnipeg.

The team, led by manager Josh Snider, takes the field on Thursday in Langley at the U18 provincial championships after finishing the regular season with a 33-7 record.

“We look for our pitching to continue with what they have done along with our defense,” Snider said. “When the hitting shows up to back all of that then we will plan on going deep into the tournament.”

The winner of the Langley-hosted tournament will represent B.C. in Winnipeg.

Games run from July 27 to 30, with the Tigers set to battle teams from Cloverdale, North Fraser, Langley, Richmond, Ridge Meadows, North Island and North Shore.

Penticton’s +214 run differential this season is the best in the province.

The Tigers’ first game of this year’s provincials is on Thursday at 3 p.m.

