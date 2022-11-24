Comeback Kids: Penticton Vees stun Salmon Arm with Duncan Keith in the building

The Penticton Vees used a two-goal comeback to defeat the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-3 on Wednesday night, Nov. 23, extending their win streak to 21 games. The Vees have won 37 games in a row, dating back to last year’s playoffs. Duncan Keith and Al Formo were honoured before the Vees’ game against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Penticton Vees after their 5-3 victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Wednesday, Nov. 23. CJ Foley and Jayden Grier scored in the first period for Salmon Arm, forcing the Vees to play much of the game from behind. Penticton Vees goaltender Luca Di Pasquo stopped 18 of 21 shots for his 15th win.

Another game, another win.

Make it 21 for the Penticton Vees, as the team used a two-goal comeback to defeat the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-3 and extend their record-breaking winning streak on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

With Duncan Keith at the South Okanagan Events Centre, the B.C. Hockey League’s leading scorer Bradly Nadeau found the back of the net twice. As did the league’s rookie of the year frontrunner Aydar Suniev, who notched the eventual game-winning goal on the power play in the third period.

Salmon Arm scored twice in the first period to take the early lead, just minutes after the three-time Stanley Cup champion Keith and longtime broadcaster Al Formo officially became the 16th and 17th members of the Vees’ Ring of Honour.

The team’s first Ring of Honour ceremony since 2017 featured short video tributes and congratulatory messages from several individuals, including former Hockey Night in Canada play-by-play commentator Jim Hughson.

On the ice, the current Vees managed to tie the game in the second period after Salmon Arm had previously taken a 3-1 lead.

The Silverbacks spent much of the second half of the period on the penalty kill, inviting Penticton to get themselves back into the game.

Suniev scored twice in the final frame to lift the Vees to a two-goal victory.

Penticton capitalized on its power play opportunities, scoring four of their five goals with the man advantage.

With the win, the Vees improved their record to 21-0-0-0. They lead the BCHL in goals for, power play percentage and have already set a franchise record for most consecutive wins to start a season.

The Vees are back in action Friday, Nov, 26, when they battle the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on the road.

Wednesday’s game at home, featuring a crowd of nearly 2,900 people, was the last Vees home game of November.

The team will be back in the Peach City on Dec. 3, for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game when they battle the West Kelowna Warriors.

