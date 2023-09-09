Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick shines in Penticton Vees’ pre-season debut

Vees don’t return home until Sept. 16, during the Vancouver Canucks’ Young Stars Classic

Some of the newest members of the Penticton Vees celebrate during the team’s 5-3 win against the Trail Smoke Eaters at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)

The Penticton Vees opened their pre-season schedule with a win on Friday, Sept. 8, using offensive contributions from their newest members to defeat the Trail Smoke Eaters 5-3 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Among the newcomers to find the back of the net was James Fisher, the Columbus Blue Jackets’ seventh-round pick who scored twice Friday and added an assist.

The Burlington, Mass. product played alongside Conyr Hellyer and Parker Murray, with the trio combining for three goals and nine points in Penticton’s triumph over Trail.

Fisher scored his second marker of the night by eluding two defenders, before spinning and firing the puck over the Smoke Eaters netminder’s shoulder. It came just 47 seconds after Trail had tied the game at three.

Murray later scored the game’s eventual game-winner.

Attila Lippai and Francesco Dell’Elce also found the back of the net for the Vees.

New Vees goaltender Will Ingemann recorded the win, making 19 saves.

Penticton hits the ice in Chilliwack on Saturday night, Sept. 9, to continue its pre-season campaign.

The defending Fred Page Cup champions conclude the pre-season on Sept. 16, at the South Okanagan Events Centre during the Vancouver Canucks’ Young Stars Classic.

