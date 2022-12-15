Brett Moravec scores 4 in Merritt, leads Penticton Vees back into win column

The Vees return home Friday night when they host the Wenatchee Wild

Brett Moravec scored four times Wednesday night, Dec. 14, leading the Penticton Vees to an 8-0 victory against the Merritt Centennials on the road. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Twitter)

The Penticton Vees returned to their winning ways Wednesday night, Dec. 14, using a four-goal performance from Brett Moravec, defeating the Merritt Centennials 8-0 on the road.

Penticton (25-2-0-0) is back in the win column after dropping two in a row last weekend to the Wenatchee Wild and Cranbrook Bucks.

Moravec found the back of the net twice in each of the first two periods against the Centennials on Wednesday, joining Spencer Smith, Josh Nadeau, Hiroki Gojsic and Jackson Nieuwendyk as the Penticton goal scorers.

Nic DeGraves, who was acquired by the Vees in a three-team trade on Nov. 30, registered three assists in just his second game with the team.

After one period in Merritt (8-15-3-1), the Vees led 3-0 and outshot their opponents 20-6. Moravec completed his hat trick just 45 seconds into the middle frame and added another late in the period.

Penticton scored a trio of goals in the final frame, courtesy of markers from Nadeau, Gojsic and Nieuwendyk.

Vees goaltender Luca Di Pasquo recorded his second career shutout and 18th victory of the 2022-2023 season after making 16 saves.

Penticton returns home to South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday night when they battle the aforementioned Wild.

Wenatchee (12-13-0-2) snapped the Vees’ 24-game winning streak on Dec. 9.

Friday night’s game marks Penticton’s second-to-last home game before the calendar flips to 2023.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

