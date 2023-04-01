Bradly Nadeau scores 4 against Trail; Penticton Vees lead first-round series 1-0

Game No. 2 of the playoffs’ first round goes Saturday night at the SOEC

Bradly Nadeau scored four goals, his brother, Josh, added three assists and the Penticton Vees started their Fred Page Cup title defence with an 8-2 victory against the Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday night, March 31, at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

A total of 13 Vees recorded at least one point in the win, lifting the team to a 1-0 series lead in the Interior Division Quarterfinals.

Along with Nadeau’s four goals, Penticton used a pair of markers from Brett Moravec and one each from Dovar Tinling and Spencer Smith.

The Vees have won 17 playoff games in a row, dating back to last season.

After Tinling found the back of the net shorthanded early in the first period and Nadeau scored his first of four on the night, the Smoke Eaters’ Adam Marshall responded to cut his team’s deficit in half.

The aforementioned Nadeau brother scored twice in the game’s opening frame.

Former Vees forward Ethan Mann found the back of the net for Trail 48 seconds into the second period, scoring his team’s final goal of the night.

Luca Di Pasquo got the start in net for Penticton, making 17 saves and recording his first-career BCHL playoff victory.

Including last May’s Fred Page Cup-clinching game in Nanaimo, Nadeau has seven goals and eight points in his most recent two playoff games.

The Vees and Smoke Eaters meet again Saturday night for Game No. 2 of the first-round series.

The teams met in the last year’s opening round, with the Vees getting the better of their Interior Division foes in five games.

