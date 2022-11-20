Bombers favoured by six on Grey Cup Sunday

Winnipeg seeks third straight CFL title, taking on Toronto Argonauts, who last won Cup in 2017

The two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers (bottom, right) meet the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL’s Grey Cup championship for the first time since 1950 today, Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. Pacific in Regina. (Black Press)

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are six-point favourites to win their third straight Canadian Football League championship today, Sunday, Nov. 20, over the Toronto Argonauts.

The two teams square off at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium at 3 p.m. Pacific time in the 109th Grey Cup game.

The Bombers are trying to become the first team since the Edmonton Eskimos to win three straight Grey Cup titles (2019, 2021; no game in 2020 due to COVID).

The Eskimos won five straight titles from 1978-82, their streak stopped in 1983 by – wait for it – Toronto, who defeated the B.C. Lions 18-17 in the first Grey Cup played at B.C. Place in Vancouver.

However, history may just favour the Argos. To wit:

• The Argos have won their last six Grey Cup appearances: 1991, 1996, 1997, 2004, 2012, 2017;

• Toronto’s last loss in the Grey Cup game was 1987, 38-36 to Edmonton;

• The Argos have never lost to the Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup, winning all six meetings in 1937, 1938, 1945, 1946, 1947 and 1950.

ARGONAUTS GREY CUP TRIVIA

Vernon’s Roger Scales, now 77, played for Toronto in the 1971 Grey Cup game at Vancouver’s Empire Stadium. The offensive lineman/special teams player scored the Argos’ only touchdown that day, a fumble recovery on a punt return, lateraled to Scales who ran 33 yards for a major, as Toronto lost 14-11 to the Calgary Stampeders.

Scales had been the only offensive lineman to score a TD in the Grey Cup until Saskatchewan’s Marc Parenteau caught a one-yard TD pass in the 2010 game.

BLUE BOMBERS’ OKANAGAN CONNECTION

Winnipeg linebacker Jesse Briggs is from Kelowna. He’s seeking his third straight Grey Cup ring.

Enjoy the game!

